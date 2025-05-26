Left Menu

Aditi Ashok Shines at Riviera Maya Open: A Stellar LPGA Performance

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok clinched her first top 10 finish of the season at the Mexico Riviera Maya Open. Finishing tied-ninth, Aditi's final round of 69 featured five birdies, despite a double bogey setback. Chisato Iwai won the tournament, scoring 12 under par, marking her first LPGA title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Playadelcarmen | Updated: 26-05-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 18:05 IST
Aditi Ashok Shines at Riviera Maya Open: A Stellar LPGA Performance
Aditi Ashok

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok delivered a commendable performance, capturing her first top 10 finish of the season at the MEXICO Riviera Maya Open. Her final round, scored at a 69, placed her in a tied-ninth position, marking her best achievement in the season so far.

Her round commenced positively with two birdies on the third and fifth holes. Notably, on the back nine, Aditi hit consecutive birdies on the 10th and 11th holes, though she suffered a setback with a double bogey on the 12th. However, she capped off her round strongly with a birdie on the 16th.

Meanwhile, Chisato Iwai clinched her first LPGA title with an impressive final day performance. Starting with five birdies in the first six holes, she sustained her momentum on the back nine to finish at 66, six under, securing victory by six shots ahead of Jenny Bae. Iwai's dominant play led to a total tournament score of 12 under par.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025