Aditi Ashok Shines at Riviera Maya Open: A Stellar LPGA Performance

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok delivered a commendable performance, capturing her first top 10 finish of the season at the MEXICO Riviera Maya Open. Her final round, scored at a 69, placed her in a tied-ninth position, marking her best achievement in the season so far.

Her round commenced positively with two birdies on the third and fifth holes. Notably, on the back nine, Aditi hit consecutive birdies on the 10th and 11th holes, though she suffered a setback with a double bogey on the 12th. However, she capped off her round strongly with a birdie on the 16th.

Meanwhile, Chisato Iwai clinched her first LPGA title with an impressive final day performance. Starting with five birdies in the first six holes, she sustained her momentum on the back nine to finish at 66, six under, securing victory by six shots ahead of Jenny Bae. Iwai's dominant play led to a total tournament score of 12 under par.

(With inputs from agencies.)