Tennis Titans Triumph: Highlights from Day Two at the French Open

The second day of the French Open saw thrilling victories from top-seeded players. Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz and four-time champion Iga Swiatek enjoyed successful starts. Meanwhile, Raducanu set up a clash with Swiatek after defeating Wang. Casper Ruud and Elena Rybakina also advanced with impressive performances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 26-05-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 18:10 IST
The second day of the French Open was marked by decisive performances from some of tennis's top talents. Spain's Carlos Alcaraz made a strong start to his title defense, defeating Italy's Giulio Zeppieri in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2. Meanwhile, Emma Raducanu displayed grit by overcoming China's Wang Xinyu, setting the stage for a high-stakes clash with Iga Swiatek.

Defending champion and four-time titlist Iga Swiatek cruised past Slovak Rebecca Sramkova, triumphing 6-3, 6-3, while Casper Ruud, a two-time French Open runner-up, advanced by easing past Albert Ramos Vinolas. Elena Rybakina also showcased her resilience, recovering from a second-set slip to defeat Julia Riera.

The competition continued under overcast skies, with light showers expected later in the day. Notably, Jessica Bouzas Maneiro made headlines by stunning ninth seed Emma Navarro in straight sets, setting an exciting tone for the rounds ahead at Roland Garros.

