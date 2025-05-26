Left Menu

Xabi Alonso: A New Era Begins at Real Madrid

Xabi Alonso is appointed as the new manager of Real Madrid, replacing Carlo Ancelotti. Aiming to build on Ancelotti's legacy, Alonso emphasizes adaptability and ambition. Having had success at Bayer Leverkusen, Alonso is eager to bring fresh energy and achieve significant successes with Madrid's talented squad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 18:59 IST
Xabi Alonso takes the helm at Real Madrid as their new manager, promising a rejuvenated era following his unveiling on Monday. Replacing Carlo Ancelotti, Alonso expresses confidence in achieving significant milestones for the club while building on his predecessor's esteemed legacy.

The 43-year-old, who thrived as a player at Santiago Bernabeu over six seasons, returns to Madrid after steering Bayer Leverkusen to a German Cup and a flawless Bundesliga title run. Alonso is enthusiastic about the upcoming challenges set to begin on June 1, especially with the Club World Cup on the horizon.

Alonso emphasizes a dynamic and flexible playing style, aiming to harness the full potential of star players like Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr., while connecting with fans and maintaining the club's prestigious standards. He acknowledges Ancelotti's vital influence, aspiring to uphold and further the club's esteemed traditions.

