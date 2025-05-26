Swiatek and Alcaraz Lead the Charge at the French Open

Iga Swiatek, the reigning champion, seamlessly advanced to the second round of the French Open after defeating Slovakia's Rebecca Sramkova 6-3, 6-3. Swiatek's ambition for a historic fourth straight women's title received a promising start as she continued her 22-match winning streak in Paris. Her early arrival for training on clay courts proved beneficial.

On the men's side, Carlos Alcaraz defended his title with an impressive performance against Italian qualifier Giulio Zeppieri, winning 6-3, 6-4, 6-2. However, fourth seed Taylor Fritz faced an early exit following a loss to Germany's Daniel Altmaier. Naomi Osaka also struggled in her first-round match, falling to Spain's Paula Badosa after a flawed performance.

Swiatek will next face Britain's Emma Raducanu, who triumphed over China's Wang Xinyu after a grueling match. In other notable men's matches, Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas secured straightforward victories to advance to the second round.

