Fans of Liverpool, Crystal Palace, and Arsenal Women filled the streets on Monday to celebrate their teams' triumphant victories in recent soccer competitions. It was a day of jubilation for English soccer enthusiasts.

Arsenal Women's team, having defeated Barcelona 1-0 in Lisbon to clinch the Women's Champions League, was greeted by thousands of supporters outside the Emirates Stadium in London.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace celebrated their first major trophy, the FA Cup, in south London, and Liverpool fans turned out in droves as their team was honored for securing a record-tying 20th Premier League title.

