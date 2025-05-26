Left Menu

Olympic Swimmer Valeriia Salamatina Banned for Doping

Russian swimmer Valeriia Salamatina received a two-year ban for doping. She tested positive for furosemide at training, a substance used for weight loss and masking other drugs. Salamatina, who competed at the Tokyo Olympics, accepted the sanctions. Her suspension lasts until May 2027.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lausanne | Updated: 26-05-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 20:51 IST
Russian Olympic swimmer Valeriia Salamatina has been handed a two-year ban due to doping violations, the International Testing Agency (ITA) announced on Monday.

Competing in the women's 4x200 meters freestyle relay at the Tokyo 2021 Olympics, Salamatina and her team secured a fifth-place finish. The medal positions were claimed by China, the United States, and Australia, who each set new world records.

The swimmer tested positive for the banned diuretic furosemide during a surprise drug test conducted at a training session in March this year. Furosemide aids in rapid weight loss and can also obscure the presence of other banned substances. Salamatina did not challenge the results, leading to an agreement on the penalties, according to the ITA. Her ban will extend until May 2027.

(With inputs from agencies.)

