Olympic Swimmer Valeriia Salamatina Banned for Doping

Russian Olympic swimmer Valeriia Salamatina has been handed a two-year ban due to doping violations, the International Testing Agency (ITA) announced on Monday.

Competing in the women's 4x200 meters freestyle relay at the Tokyo 2021 Olympics, Salamatina and her team secured a fifth-place finish. The medal positions were claimed by China, the United States, and Australia, who each set new world records.

The swimmer tested positive for the banned diuretic furosemide during a surprise drug test conducted at a training session in March this year. Furosemide aids in rapid weight loss and can also obscure the presence of other banned substances. Salamatina did not challenge the results, leading to an agreement on the penalties, according to the ITA. Her ban will extend until May 2027.

