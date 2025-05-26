Rann Utsav & Khelo India Beach Games: A Dual Extravaganza to Boost Kutch Tourism

In a recent address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed the concurrent hosting of the Khelo India Beach Games alongside the renowned Rann Utsav, aiming to establish Kutch as a prime tourist destination. The synergy between these events is expected to enhance the region's appeal as a cultural and sport-centric attraction.

The Khelo India Beach Games 2025 recently held in Daman and Diu drew 811 athletes competing in a variety of sports, including pencak silat and sepak-takraw, alongside others like soccer and volleyball. Highlighting this success, PM Modi expressed the potential of Mandvi Beach as a venue, connecting the flourishing sports event with the festive Rann Utsav.

Beyond tourism, PM Modi inaugurated development projects in Bhuj worth over Rs 53,400 crore, targeting improvements in power, ports, and infrastructure. These initiatives include the expansion of the Khavda Renewable Energy Park, new power plant units, and enhanced transport facilities, collectively anticipated to drive significant regional growth. (ANI)

