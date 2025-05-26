Left Menu

Dramatic Rescue: Snehasish Ganguly and Wife Saved from Capsized Speedboat in Puri

Sourav Ganguly's brother Snehasish and his wife safely rescued after their speedboat capsized off Puri's coast. Authorities order an inquiry into the incident amid allegations of negligence. Lifeguards' swift action credited with saving lives during water sports activity impacted by rough seas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 22:45 IST
CAB president Snehasish Ganguly (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Snehasish Ganguly, elder brother of Cricket Association of Bengal president Sourav Ganguly, and his wife, Arpita, were dramatically rescued after a speedboat mishap off the Puri coast. The couple was engaging in water sports when a large wave overturned their boat, prompting lifeguards' swift intervention.

Puri Collector and District Magistrate Siddharth Shankar Swain announced an investigation into the event. The Sub-Divisional Magistrate is tasked with examining the circumstances surrounding the incident, including the authorization of the speedboat operator to manage activities in the area.

Questions have arisen over the operator's insistence on proceeding with water sports despite hazardous sea conditions and potential negligence due to an insufficient number of passengers onboard. Meanwhile, Odisha experiences pre-monsoon showers, with forecasts predicting more rainfall in the coming days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

