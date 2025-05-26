Left Menu

Swiatek and Alcaraz Triumph as Osaka Crashes Out at French Open

Iga Swiatek and Carlos Alcaraz smoothly advanced to the second round of the French Open, while Taylor Fritz and Naomi Osaka fell in the first round. Although Swiatek continued her impressive streak, problems marred Fritz's and Osaka's performances. Emma Raducanu overcame health concerns to secure a win.

26-05-2025
In a dramatic day at the French Open, defending champions Iga Swiatek and Carlos Alcaraz soared into the second round with commanding performances. However, the tournament took a toll on other tennis stars with Taylor Fritz and Naomi Osaka both facing early exits.

Iga Swiatek continued her pursuit to become the first woman to capture four consecutive French Open titles in the professional era since 1968. She stormed past Slovakia's Rebecca Sramkova with a 6-3, 6-3 victory, marking her 22nd successive match win at the Parisian clay courts.

Meanwhile, American Taylor Fritz lost his footing against Germany's Daniel Altmaier, and Naomi Osaka struggled with injury and unforced errors, losing surprisingly to Paula Badosa. In other matches, Emma Raducanu battled health issues but narrowly clinched victory over Wang Xinyu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

