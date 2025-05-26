Exciting Upsets and Farewells at French Open - Day 2 Highlights

Day 2 of the French Open thrilled fans with a blend of exhilarating matches and poignant farewells. Richard Gasquet bested Terence Atmane, marking a victory in his farewell tour at his home Grand Slam.

Upsets were a theme of the day as unseeded Daniel Altmaier defeated fourth-seed Taylor Fritz. Naomi Osaka suffered another early exit, falling to Paula Badosa, while Katie Boulter staged an impressive comeback against Carole Monnet.

On the brighter side for top contenders, Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek continued to uphold their form, advancing smoothly in their respective matches. The tournament promises more surprises and intense competition in the coming days.