AC Milan's Strategic Reset: Igli Tare Appointed Sporting Director

AC Milan announces the appointment of Igli Tare as their new sporting director, looking to revitalize the club after a disappointing season. Tare, with a successful history at Lazio, is seen as a key figure in the club's strategic reset as they aim to return to European competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 23:49 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 23:49 IST
AC Milan has announced the appointment of Albanian Igli Tare as the new sporting director, signaling a strategic shift for the club after a less-than-stellar season.

The club finished eighth in Serie A, missing out on European football for the first time since 2019, prompting this significant change in leadership.

Tare, a seasoned figure in football management, joins Milan after a successful 15-year tenure at Lazio, where he contributed to numerous domestic triumphs such as three Coppa Italia and three Italian Super Cup wins.

(With inputs from agencies.)

