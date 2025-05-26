AC Milan's Strategic Reset: Igli Tare Appointed Sporting Director

AC Milan has announced the appointment of Albanian Igli Tare as the new sporting director, signaling a strategic shift for the club after a less-than-stellar season.

The club finished eighth in Serie A, missing out on European football for the first time since 2019, prompting this significant change in leadership.

Tare, a seasoned figure in football management, joins Milan after a successful 15-year tenure at Lazio, where he contributed to numerous domestic triumphs such as three Coppa Italia and three Italian Super Cup wins.

