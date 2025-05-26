AC Milan's Strategic Reset: Igli Tare Appointed Sporting Director
AC Milan announces the appointment of Igli Tare as their new sporting director, looking to revitalize the club after a disappointing season. Tare, with a successful history at Lazio, is seen as a key figure in the club's strategic reset as they aim to return to European competition.
AC Milan has announced the appointment of Albanian Igli Tare as the new sporting director, signaling a strategic shift for the club after a less-than-stellar season.
The club finished eighth in Serie A, missing out on European football for the first time since 2019, prompting this significant change in leadership.
Tare, a seasoned figure in football management, joins Milan after a successful 15-year tenure at Lazio, where he contributed to numerous domestic triumphs such as three Coppa Italia and three Italian Super Cup wins.
