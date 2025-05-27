Left Menu

Miguel Angel Russo Returns to Boca Juniors

Miguel Angel Russo is confirmed to return as coach of Boca Juniors ahead of the Club World Cup. This marks his third tenure with the team, having secured four titles in previous stints. He replaces Fernando Gago following poor performances by Boca, including a loss to River Plate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 01:32 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 01:32 IST
Miguel Angel Russo is set to make a comeback as the head coach of Boca Juniors, as confirmed by a club spokesperson on Monday.

Returning for a third term, Russo has previously guided the team to four titles, including the notable Copa Libertadores victory. The veteran coach, who turns 69 soon, most recently led Rosario Central and San Lorenzo before agreeing to rejoin Boca.

Russo succeeds Fernando Gago, dismissed after a disappointing series of performances, which included a loss to arch-rivals River Plate. Boca's Club World Cup journey kicks off on June 16 in the United States, facing tough opponents like Bayern Munich, Benfica, and Auckland City in Group C.

(With inputs from agencies.)

