Sinner Triumphs in French Open First Round

Jannik Sinner made a triumphant return to Grand Slam tennis, defeating Arthur Rinderknech in the first round of the French Open. His 6-4, 6-3, 7-5 victory marks the launch of his quest for a maiden trophy at Roland Garros.

Sinner, who recently served a three-month doping suspension, showed resilience by battling back from 4-0 down in the third set. The Italian saved three breakpoints early in the match, frustrating the home crowd with his impressive defense.

With his powerful forehand and strategic play, Sinner continued his winning streak in major tournaments. Up next, he will face French veteran Richard Gasquet, who plans to retire after this tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)