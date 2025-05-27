Left Menu

Spectacular Wins and Surprising Updates: A Roundup of Sports Highlights

The latest sports news includes Cornell winning their first men's lacrosse title since '77, Ohtani's homer for MLB lead, Djokovic's reflection on his rivals as the Big Four diminishes, a surprise fan for Humbert at Roland Garros, and Gabriela Bryan's surf victory. Updates on MLB, NBA, NFL, and tennis also feature.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 13:27 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 13:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a thrilling turn of events, Cornell University's men's lacrosse team secured their first NCAA national title since 1977 by defeating Maryland 13-10. Key contributions came from CJ Kirst, who tied the Division I single-season record with an astounding 82 goals, following up with an assist—avenging their 2022 loss to Maryland.

In Major League Baseball, Shohei Ohtani's remarkable performance continues to make headlines. Ohtani blasted a homer on the first pitch of the game and led the Los Angeles Dodgers to a decisive 7-2 win over the Cleveland Guardians. He now tops the MLB charts with 19 home runs and 57 runs scored.

Meanwhile, the French Open saw Novak Djokovic reflect on his era-defining career alongside recent retirements of his rivals from the Big Four. Despite their absence, Djokovic remains competitive, making his mark in the first round at Roland Garros, alongside other notable matches featuring Humbert, and surfing champion Gabriela Bryan defending her title.

(With inputs from agencies.)

