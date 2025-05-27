Dream UTT Juniors Tournament: A Leap for Indian Table Tennis

The inaugural Dream Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) Juniors tournament is poised to make waves from May 29 to June 8 at EKA Arena, Ahmedabad. This landmark event will feature 16 of India's brightest table tennis athletes under 15, symbolizing a significant step in grassroots sports development.

Organized through a collaboration between Dream Sports Foundation (DSF) and Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT), with DSF as the Youth Development Partner, the tournament brings together top performers from the Dream Sports Championship Table Tennis 2025, including standout talents Sahil Rawat from Chandigarh and Mumbai's Divyanshi Bhowmick. These athletes have been drafted into UTT's eight franchises, providing them unparalleled exposure to the nation's premier table tennis sphere.

Over 11 days, competitors will engage in 20 group stage ties, culminating in semi-finals on June 7 and a final on June 8. Matches commence at 9:00 AM, accessible via live stream on FanCode. This initiative not only closes the gap between amateur and professional play but also lays a foundation for India's future table tennis representatives at international levels. Dream Sports Foundation envisions empowering youth to shine in the 2030 and 2036 Olympics.

(With inputs from agencies.)