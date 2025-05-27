Pro Kabaddi League Auction: Devank Dalal's Destiny Awaits

The Pro Kabaddi League's upcoming 12th season auction, scheduled for May 31 and June 1, is poised to be a historic player draft, featuring a roster of established stars. At the forefront of this stellar lineup is Devank Dalal, lauded as PKL 11's Best Raider. Dalal scored 301 raid points in 426 raids, notching up 8 Super Raids and 18 Super 10s, propelling Patna Pirates to the finals.

In a surprising move, Patna Pirates did not retain Dalal, making him one of the auction's most sought-after free agents. Expressing his excitement, Dalal remarked, 'After such an outstanding performance, this is my first auction experience, so I am very excited.' A standout moment from last season was a 26-point match that significantly boosted his confidence and growth. 'Early in the season, my 26-point match changed my life,' Dalal shared.

Dalal remains adaptable about his future team, stating, 'I can perform well with any team, but nothing is predetermined.' While open to various options, he hinted at a possible return to Patna Pirates if they exercise their Final Bid Match option. On parting with raiding partner Ayan Lohchab, Dalal noted, 'There are supporting raiders in every team, but I will definitely miss Ayan because we had excellent coordination.'

Demonstrating maturity regarding potential high price tags, Dalal commented, 'There's no pressure about how much money is involved. The prize money is a benefit, but undue pressure hampers performance. My destiny will unfold as written.' With clear goals for PKL 12, Dalal is determined to excel further, aiming to help whichever team he joins win all the titles.

(With inputs from agencies.)