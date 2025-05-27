Left Menu

Tech vs Tradition: The Line-Calling Debate at the French Open

Novak Djokovic and others at the French Open debate the refusal to adopt electronic line-calling, sticking to traditional human refereeing. While many sports and tennis events embrace technology for accuracy, Roland Garros keeps its old-school charm, a choice defended by officials despite players' divided opinions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 27-05-2025 14:28 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 14:28 IST
Tech vs Tradition: The Line-Calling Debate at the French Open
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

The French Open is under scrutiny for its decision to resist implementing electronic line-calling, a technology widely adopted in many sports for its precision. Novak Djokovic, among other players, criticizes the tournament for sticking to traditional human interpretation of line calls, a method that remains despite technological advancements.

While major tournaments like Wimbledon and the Australian Open have moved towards automated systems, the French Open clings to its heritage, priding itself on the human element in officiating. This choice has sparked debate among players, with some advocating for technology to guarantee accuracy and efficiency, while others appreciate the unique dynamics and traditions of clay court officiating.

French federation president Gilles Moretton believes in the erudition of human referees, arguing that automation might only be considered if unanimously demanded by players. Consequently, the tournament maintains its distinctive style, even as instances of dissent, where players dispute calls and attempt to provide photographic evidence, highlight the ongoing tension between the old and new.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025