Tech vs Tradition: The Line-Calling Debate at the French Open

The French Open is under scrutiny for its decision to resist implementing electronic line-calling, a technology widely adopted in many sports for its precision. Novak Djokovic, among other players, criticizes the tournament for sticking to traditional human interpretation of line calls, a method that remains despite technological advancements.

While major tournaments like Wimbledon and the Australian Open have moved towards automated systems, the French Open clings to its heritage, priding itself on the human element in officiating. This choice has sparked debate among players, with some advocating for technology to guarantee accuracy and efficiency, while others appreciate the unique dynamics and traditions of clay court officiating.

French federation president Gilles Moretton believes in the erudition of human referees, arguing that automation might only be considered if unanimously demanded by players. Consequently, the tournament maintains its distinctive style, even as instances of dissent, where players dispute calls and attempt to provide photographic evidence, highlight the ongoing tension between the old and new.

(With inputs from agencies.)