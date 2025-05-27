Saurashtra Pro T20 League: A New Era in Regional Cricket Begins

The Saurashtra Cricket Association has unveiled details of the Saurashtra Pro T20 League, which is set to electrify the region with franchise cricket action between June 7 and 20, 2025. The tournament will take place at the iconic Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot, featuring 21 matches that promise thrilling cricketing encounters.

Five teams, each representing a historic region of Saurashtra-Kutch, will compete for the title. The teams participating are Anmol Kings Halar, Aryan Sorath Lions, Dita Gohilwad Titans, Zalawad Strikers, and JMD Kutch Riders. In an effort to make this edition bigger and more competitive than its predecessor, each team will play two league matches.

The league's chairman, Jayveer Shah, highlighted SCA's intent to develop cricket at a professional level. The league will provide a global platform for emerging and top-tier talent in Saurashtra and Kutch, complemented by the expertise of former national and international players as mentors. This initiative by the SCA aims not only to improve local cricketing infrastructure but also to prepare players for higher platforms like the IPL and Team India representation.

(With inputs from agencies.)