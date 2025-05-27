Priyansh Arya Shines in High-Stakes PBKS Victory

Priyansh Arya proved his mettle in a high-stakes match, demonstrating his big-game temperament as he guided PBKS to a crucial victory. With a stunning half-century, Arya, supported by Josh Inglis' impressive 73, secured the top spot and a place in Qualifier One, underscoring their strategic prowess.

Robin Uthappa lauded Arya's consistency and communication on the field, highlighting his effective partnership with Inglis. Arya's contribution has been instrumental this season, amassing 424 runs across 14 matches, reinforcing his reputation as a standout performer alongside numerous emerging talents.

In the decisive match, Suryakumar Yadav's 57 and vital contributions from Hardik Pandya and Naman Dhir led MI to 184/7. However, Arya and Inglis steered PBKS to a seven-wicket triumph with nine balls remaining. The win solidifies PBKS's top position, earning 19 points, while MI remains at fourth.

(With inputs from agencies.)