Drama Unfolds After Fiorentina vs Roma U20 Clash: Zaniolo Refutes Allegations

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 17:15 IST
Fiorentina's Nicolo Zaniolo has found himself at the center of controversy following a 2-1 victory over AS Roma in the Primavera 1 Under-20 playoff semi-finals. Roma alleged that Zaniolo engaged in an incident with their youth team.

Zaniolo reportedly entered the team's dressing room, where tensions escalated. Roma's statement claimed that some of their players experienced physical aggression, further implicating Zaniolo.

Addressing the allegations, Zaniolo took to Instagram to deny physical assault. "I apologize for my reaction," the 25-year-old conveyed, stressing the incident was purely verbal. He expressed remorse, stating he reacted poorly and regrets the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

