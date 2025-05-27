Lakshay Sheoran and Neeru Dhanda Dominate Second Shotgun National Trials

In a display of precision and skill, Lakshay Sheoran and Neeru Dhanda emerged victorious in the men's and women's trap finals at the Second Shotgun National Trials, held at the prestigious Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range. Sheoran, who advanced to the finals with a qualification score of 120, shot an impressive 43 in the finals, edging out Jaswinder Singh who scored 41 to secure the second position.

In the women's finals, Neeru Dhanda, a National Games gold medalist, clinched the top spot with a narrow victory over Aashima Ahlawat, finishing 40-39. Olympian Rajeshwari Kumari secured the third position in the women's category with a score of 31. Bhowneesh Mendiratta, with a score of 33, finished third in the men's competition.

Among the juniors, Bakhtyaruddin Malek and Addya Katyal emerged as leaders in their categories, with Malek scoring 114 and Katyal 108. The trials also took into account performances from the ISSF Junior World Cup, ensuring a comprehensive selection process for the junior athletes, as detailed in the official release.