Virat Kohli Nears Milestone: Just 24 Runs Away from 9,000 in T20s for RCB

Virat Kohli of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru stands on the brink of making cricket history, being just 24 runs short of reaching 9,000 T20 runs for a single franchise. Kohli aims to achieve this milestone during RCB's crucial IPL match against Lucknow Super Giants this Tuesday in Lucknow.

If RCB manages to secure a win, they can confirm a top-two finish in the league stage, setting the stage for a face-off with Punjab Kings in the Qualifier one, which will offer RCB two shots at entering the IPL final. Kohli, already RCB's highest run-scorer, combines impressive statistics from IPL and the now-defunct Champions League T20.

In his illustrious career, he has amassed 8,970 runs across 279 matches at an average of 39.54, boasting an impressive strike rate of 133.49. This season, Kohli has been exceptional, topping RCB's leaderboard with 548 runs in merely 12 innings. He's placed sixth in the tournament's top scorers, further cementing his legacy as IPL's leading run-getter.

(With inputs from agencies.)