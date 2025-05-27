Epic Battle for Supremacy: The World Test Championship Final

The ICC World Test Championship Final between Australia and South Africa is set to be a grand spectacle at Lord's, known as the 'Home of Cricket', starting June 11. This marks the conclusion of the third cycle of this riveting tournament, infusing new energy into the long-format game.

Since its inception in 2019, the Championship has been nothing short of a sensation, offering nail-biting encounters and career-defining moments. As we gear up for this year's finale, it's an apt moment to reflect on unforgettable highlights, like Kyle Jamieson's magical spell against India in 2021, which significantly impacted the match outcome.

The 2023 Final at The Oval was a contrasting affair, with Travis Head's explosive century against India becoming a turning point. His exceptional knock, alongside standout performances from Scott Boland, exemplified the high-stakes nature of the Championship, ultimately crowning Australia as World Test Champions. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)