Gujarat Titans Lead the Way in Sustainable Waste Management at IPL 2025

Continuing a strong commitment to sustainability, Gujarat Titans have excelled in managing waste at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the world's largest cricket venue, for the third consecutive year. During seven IPL 2025 home matches, the team successfully processed an impressive 93,385 kilograms of waste, reinforcing their sustainability-centric approach within and beyond the league.

The franchise initiated this green campaign in 2023, aligning with broader sustainability goals. Their ongoing efforts have resulted in thousands of kilograms of waste being collected and repurposed. Notably, during the 2024 season, the team managed to efficiently process 1,04,777 kilograms of waste, leveraging diverse strategies like recycling, upcycling, and donations. The sprawling Narendra Modi Stadium, with over 100,000 capacity, presents an opportunity for scaling such eco-friendly practices, which the Titans are capitalizing on.

This season's waste management includes 83,761 kilograms of dry waste and 9,624 kilograms of wet waste processed via decentralised systems. Materials and excess food are directed towards donation channels, benefiting both environment and community. Key partner NEPRA Resource Management Pvt. Ltd. supports end-to-end waste handling, enhancing public awareness through outreach campaigns and in-stadium communications, further fortified by social media promotions.

Colonel Arvinder Singh, COO of Gujarat Titans, highlighted the team's vision, stating, "Our goal is to contribute towards a cleaner, greener future. Our partners help transform waste into resources, with our fans supporting this initiative." The campaign fosters empowerment among local waste workers, bringing environmental and social benefits through a circular economy model.

As IPL 2025 continues, Gujarat Titans remain dedicated to driving significant change, setting an example both on the field and off. (ANI)