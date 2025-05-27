Left Menu

French Open Day 3: Djokovic Dominates, Gauff Shines, Norrie Stuns

Day three of the French Open saw Novak Djokovic with an impressive victory over Mackenzie McDonald, advancing effortlessly to the next round. Coco Gauff also progressed with a decisive win against Olivia Gadecki. In a surprising turn, Cameron Norrie upset Daniil Medvedev in an intense five-setter.

Updated: 27-05-2025 20:55 IST
Novak Djokovic had a triumphant start at the French Open, defeating Mackenzie McDonald in straight sets with a scoreline of 6-3, 6-3, 6-3. As the Serbian seeks a fourth title at Roland Garros, his performance on Tuesday highlighted his formidable presence on the court.

American tennis star Coco Gauff demonstrated her prowess, dominating Olivia Gadecki 6-2, 6-2. Gauff, who was a finalist in the previous year's tournament, displayed confidence and skill that could make her a strong contender this year.

Briton Cameron Norrie pulled off a remarkable victory against former U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev. Norrie emerged victorious after a grueling five-set match, concluding the game with a close 7-5 win in the final set, showcasing determination and tenacity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

