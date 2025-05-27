French Open Day 3: Djokovic Dominates, Gauff Shines, Norrie Stuns

Novak Djokovic had a triumphant start at the French Open, defeating Mackenzie McDonald in straight sets with a scoreline of 6-3, 6-3, 6-3. As the Serbian seeks a fourth title at Roland Garros, his performance on Tuesday highlighted his formidable presence on the court.

American tennis star Coco Gauff demonstrated her prowess, dominating Olivia Gadecki 6-2, 6-2. Gauff, who was a finalist in the previous year's tournament, displayed confidence and skill that could make her a strong contender this year.

Briton Cameron Norrie pulled off a remarkable victory against former U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev. Norrie emerged victorious after a grueling five-set match, concluding the game with a close 7-5 win in the final set, showcasing determination and tenacity.

(With inputs from agencies.)