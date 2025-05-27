Indian Boxers Eye Glory at Thailand Open

Five Indian boxers are poised to fight for semifinal spots at the prestigious 4th Thailand Open International Boxing Tournament this Wednesday. The international event has drawn participants from boxing strongholds such as China, Kazakhstan, and South Korea.

In the men's matches, Jugnoo (85kg) will take on Kazakhstan's Bekzat Tangatar, while Deepak (75kg) faces South Korea's Kim Hyeon-tae. Meanwhile, in the women's lineup, Tamanna (51kg) challenges Liu Yu-Shan of Chinese Taipei, Priya (57kg) battles South Korea's Park Ah-hyun, and Anjali (75kg) clashes with Japan's Naoka Kasahara.

Tuesday saw the end of the road for some Indian contenders: Yasika Rai (48kg) and Abha Singh (54kg) lost in the women's category, and in the men's category, Pawan Bartwal (55kg), Nothoi Singh (50kg), and Dhruv Singh (80kg) were also eliminated.

