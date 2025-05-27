Mary Earps' Sudden Exit Leaves England Seeking New Keeper Connections

England's national women's football team faces a significant transition following the abrupt retirement of decorated goalkeeper Mary Earps. Defender Jess Carter expressed the team's shock and sadness over Earps' decision, which comes just weeks before the beginning of their European Championship defense.

Earps, who played a crucial role in England's Euro 2022 victory and their run to the 2023 World Cup final, announced her retirement from international football at the age of 32. As the team braces for the European Championship, they will concentrate on developing connections with younger goalkeepers in the squad.

The seasoned goalkeeper's decision comes amid England coach Sarina Wiegman's choice to favor Chelsea's 24-year-old Hannah Hampton in recent matches. Earps, who has been recognized with awards such as the World Cup Golden Glove, bids an emotional farewell to her teammates, while Carter emphasizes the importance of supporting new talent for upcoming challenges.

