Left Menu

Mary Earps' Sudden Exit Leaves England Seeking New Keeper Connections

England women's defender Jess Carter addresses the unexpected international retirement of acclaimed goalkeeper Mary Earps, which impacts the team's strategy. Earps, a pivotal player in their Euro 2022 triumph, steps down ahead of the European Championship defense, sparking a transition to younger goalkeepers within the squad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 22:14 IST
Mary Earps' Sudden Exit Leaves England Seeking New Keeper Connections

England's national women's football team faces a significant transition following the abrupt retirement of decorated goalkeeper Mary Earps. Defender Jess Carter expressed the team's shock and sadness over Earps' decision, which comes just weeks before the beginning of their European Championship defense.

Earps, who played a crucial role in England's Euro 2022 victory and their run to the 2023 World Cup final, announced her retirement from international football at the age of 32. As the team braces for the European Championship, they will concentrate on developing connections with younger goalkeepers in the squad.

The seasoned goalkeeper's decision comes amid England coach Sarina Wiegman's choice to favor Chelsea's 24-year-old Hannah Hampton in recent matches. Earps, who has been recognized with awards such as the World Cup Golden Glove, bids an emotional farewell to her teammates, while Carter emphasizes the importance of supporting new talent for upcoming challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025