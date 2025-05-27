T Dilip Returns: BCCI Reappoints Fielding Coach for England Tour
The BCCI has reappointed T Dilip as the fielding coach for the England tour after failing to secure a foreign coach. Previously relieved after India's series loss to Australia, Dilip's popular with players and brings experience. Shubhman Gill and Sai Sudharsan may miss upcoming India A matches due to scheduling conflicts.
- Country:
- India
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to reappoint T Dilip as the fielding coach for the upcoming England tour. The decision comes after the BCCI was unable to secure a foreign replacement in time.
Following India's disappointing performance in the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, Dilip, along with assistant coach Abhishek Nayar, was initially relieved of his duties. However, the positive rapport he shares with players and his previous contributions to the team led to his reinstatement.
Meanwhile, Test captain Shubhman Gill and batter B Sai Sudharsan may miss India A's second four-day game against England Lions due to their commitments with Gujarat Titans, with whom they might be engaged until the IPL final scheduled for June 3. Both players will need to adapt quickly to different conditions in England.
