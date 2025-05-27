Cameron Norrie: Embracing the Underdog Role
Cameron Norrie, once ranked eighth in the world, now enjoys being an underdog at 81st place. He recently defeated Daniil Medvedev in the French Open. Embracing lower expectations, Norrie finds joy in competing without pressure, having overcome injuries and playing in qualifiers. He is set to face Federico Gomez next.
Cameron Norrie, the British tennis player formerly ranked as high as eighth globally, has expressed his newfound enjoyment of being an underdog. Currently ranked 81st, Norrie said on Tuesday that the lower ranking has allowed him to embrace the sport with refreshed enthusiasm and lower expectations.
Norrie's impressive five-set victory over 11th seed Daniil Medvedev has pushed him into the French Open's second round. The 29-year-old highlighted the importance of accepting one's current position, recounting his participation in qualifiers in Geneva, which reignited his competitive spirit.
The Wimbledon 2022 semi-finalist, who battled injuries in 2024, relishes the freedom of playing as an underdog. 'You're the underdog again; there's no pressure. It's fun and offers a completely different perspective,' Norrie said. He will face Argentina's Federico Gomez in the next round.
