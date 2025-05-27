Left Menu

Cameron Norrie: Embracing the Underdog Role

Cameron Norrie, once ranked eighth in the world, now enjoys being an underdog at 81st place. He recently defeated Daniil Medvedev in the French Open. Embracing lower expectations, Norrie finds joy in competing without pressure, having overcome injuries and playing in qualifiers. He is set to face Federico Gomez next.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 22:51 IST
Cameron Norrie: Embracing the Underdog Role
Cameron Norrie

Cameron Norrie, the British tennis player formerly ranked as high as eighth globally, has expressed his newfound enjoyment of being an underdog. Currently ranked 81st, Norrie said on Tuesday that the lower ranking has allowed him to embrace the sport with refreshed enthusiasm and lower expectations.

Norrie's impressive five-set victory over 11th seed Daniil Medvedev has pushed him into the French Open's second round. The 29-year-old highlighted the importance of accepting one's current position, recounting his participation in qualifiers in Geneva, which reignited his competitive spirit.

The Wimbledon 2022 semi-finalist, who battled injuries in 2024, relishes the freedom of playing as an underdog. 'You're the underdog again; there's no pressure. It's fun and offers a completely different perspective,' Norrie said. He will face Argentina's Federico Gomez in the next round.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025