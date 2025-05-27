Ons Jabeur Criticizes French Open for Overlooking Women’s Matches in Night Sessions

Tunisian tennis ace Ons Jabeur has sharply criticized French Open organizers and Amazon's broadcasting policy for sidelining women's matches from the prestigious night sessions. The last time a women's match saw the spotlight at Roland Garros during these sessions was in June 2023.

Jabeur expressed her disappointment following her first-round exit at this year's tournament, highlighting the disparity in coverage between men's and women's sports. French federation President Gilles Moretton defended the decisions, asserting the 'best match' selection for prime viewing.

Despite Moretton's comments, Jabeur and advocacy groups insist more balanced representation is crucial. The WTA previously emphasized the need for equal showcasing in men's and women's tennis to build the sport's profile. However, Jabeur remains discontent with current arrangements and continues to call for change.