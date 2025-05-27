Jitesh Sharma's Heroics Propel RCB to IPL Qualifier Victory
In a thrilling IPL clash, stand-in captain Jitesh Sharma's unbeaten 85 helped Royal Challengers Bengaluru overcome Rishabh Pant's impressive 118, securing a spot in the IPL Qualifier 1. RCB chased a formidable 228-run target set by Lucknow Super Giants, finishing at 230/4 in just 18.4 overs.
Stand-in captain Jitesh Sharma delivered an exceptional performance, scoring an unbeaten 85 to lead Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a remarkable six-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants. This victory secured RCB's place in the IPL Qualifier 1.
Amid a challenging 228-run target from LSG, Jitesh, along with Mayank Agarwal, crafted a commanding fifth-wicket partnership, aiding RCB to conclude their chase at 230 with over an over to spare.
Despite Rishabh Pant's electrifying 118, luck favored Jitesh, leading RCB to subsequently face Punjab Kings in the IPL Qualifier 1 at Mullanpur, continuing their pursuit in the tournament.
