Dramatic Upsets and Comebacks Unfold at French Open Day 3

The third day of the French Open was marked by dramatic matches and unexpected outcomes. French favorite Gael Monfils thrilled local fans with a comeback from two sets down to defeat Hugo Dellien. Italian Matteo Arnaldi also overturned a two-set deficit to win against Felix Auger-Aliassime in a marathon contest.

In other matches, Czech seed Karolina Muchova was stunned by American Alycia Parks, while Cameron Norrie upset former U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev. Top players like Novak Djokovic made commanding starts, defeating Mackenzie McDonald in straight sets, while Coco Gauff and Sofia Kenin advanced smoothly.

Notably, young Brazilian player João Fonseca impressed with a strong opening performance, defeating Hubert Hurkacz. As the tournament progresses, all eyes will be on emerging talents and seasoned champions as they pursue the coveted title at Roland Garros.