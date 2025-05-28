Left Menu

Dramatic Upsets and Comebacks Unfold at French Open Day 3

The third day of the French Open witnessed thrilling matches as Monfils and Arnaldi staged remarkable comebacks, while top seeds like Muchova and Medvedev suffered surprising upsets. Djokovic made a dominant start, while Gauff and Kenin smoothly advanced. Emerging talent Fonseca shone on his debut.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 28-05-2025 03:55 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 03:55 IST
Dramatic Upsets and Comebacks Unfold at French Open Day 3
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

The third day of the French Open was marked by dramatic matches and unexpected outcomes. French favorite Gael Monfils thrilled local fans with a comeback from two sets down to defeat Hugo Dellien. Italian Matteo Arnaldi also overturned a two-set deficit to win against Felix Auger-Aliassime in a marathon contest.

In other matches, Czech seed Karolina Muchova was stunned by American Alycia Parks, while Cameron Norrie upset former U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev. Top players like Novak Djokovic made commanding starts, defeating Mackenzie McDonald in straight sets, while Coco Gauff and Sofia Kenin advanced smoothly.

Notably, young Brazilian player João Fonseca impressed with a strong opening performance, defeating Hubert Hurkacz. As the tournament progresses, all eyes will be on emerging talents and seasoned champions as they pursue the coveted title at Roland Garros.

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025