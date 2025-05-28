Coco Gauff's French Open Ambitions Shine Amid Racket Forgetfulness

On a challenging day at the French Open, Coco Gauff captured attention even before her first-round match began, humorously forgetting to bring her rackets to the court. Despite the forgetful start, Gauff showcased her determination by comfortably defeating Olivia Gadecki, setting a confident tone for her French Open campaign.

Meanwhile, three-time champion Novak Djokovic faced the stormy conditions at Roland Garros with poise, moving forward in his quest for a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title. On the men's side, Daniil Medvedev's journey was cut short after a dramatic match filled with frustration and unexpected challenges.

The tournament saw a mixture of notable victories and unexpected defeats, with players like Sofia Kenin and Joao Fonseca making strong impressions. Victoria Azarenka made history with a record-breaking performance, while players like Ons Jabeur suffered surprising early exits. As the tournament progresses, the players are eager to overcome the elements and push their boundaries.