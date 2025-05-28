Left Menu

Soccer-Former Arsenal, Sociedad attacker Vela retires

Former Arsenal and Real Sociedad attacker Carlos Vela has retired from professional soccer after a career spanning 19 years, the 36-year-old said on Tuesday. He made 29 Premier League appearances for Arsenal before having a seven-year stint at LaLiga club Sociedad. At ease as a forward, attacking midfielder or out wide, Vela also made 72 appearances for Mexico, winning the CONCACAF Gold Cup twice.

Soccer-Former Arsenal, Sociedad attacker Vela retires

Former Arsenal and Real Sociedad attacker Carlos Vela has retired from professional soccer after a career spanning 19 years, the 36-year-old said on Tuesday. Vela graduated from Arsenal's youth setup and made his senior debut during a loan spell at Spanish side Salamanca. He made 29 Premier League appearances for Arsenal before having a seven-year stint at LaLiga club Sociedad.

At ease as a forward, attacking midfielder or out wide, Vela also made 72 appearances for Mexico, winning the CONCACAF Gold Cup twice. "Throughout my career I have experienced some very special moments, but the time has come to officially retire from professional football," he wrote on Instagram.

"It has been an honour and a privilege to share my career with all of you." After moving to Los Angeles FC in 2018 Vela helped the Major League Soccer side win the MLS Cup and the U.S. Open Cup.

He scored 34 goals during the 2019 MLS season, a league record, and is the all-time leader in goals, assists and appearances for the club. "He has been the heartbeat, the captain, and the face of LAFC," club co-president and general manager John Thorrington said in a statement.

