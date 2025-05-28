India's New Leadership: Shubman Gill & Rishabh Pant Pave the Way for Future

In a strategic shift ahead of the high-stakes five-match Test series against England, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has appointed Shubman Gill as the new Test captain, with Rishabh Pant as his deputy. This leadership change marks a significant shift following the recent retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from Test cricket.

Speaking to sports journalist Boria Majumdar on Revsportz, all-rounder Shardul Thakur shed light on the divergent personalities of the newly appointed leaders. 'Shubman is serious and composed,' Thakur noted, 'while Rishabh brings a lively and humorous energy.' This unique dynamic is expected to guide India's promising future.

The squad for the 2025 series boasts a mix of seasoned players and fresh talent, including Abhimanyu Easwaran, who hopes to redeem himself after a shaky run in Australia. India's bowling attack will be led by Jasprit Bumrah, supported by Mohammed Siraj and others, ready to take on England in iconic venues across the UK.

(With inputs from agencies.)