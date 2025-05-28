Saldanha's Stellar Surge: An Indian Rallying Triumph

Indian rally driver Jason Saldanha, alongside co-driver PVS Murthy, delivered a remarkable performance in the second round of the RAAT Rally of Thailand, finishing overall second and winning the RC 2.1 category. This result solidifies Saldanha's standing as a formidable competitor in the 2025 international rally scene.

In 2023, Saldanha made history as the first Indian to clinch a class title in the Thai rally, and he has continued his ascent in the sport. Behind the wheel of a 1.4-litre turbocharged Suzuki Swift, a 2WD vehicle, Saldanha faced formidable 4WD competitors but excelled with strategic driving and relentless pace, securing a podium finish with a time of 1 hour, 7 minutes and 58 seconds.

Co-driver Murthy, a veteran with 25 years of experience, played a pivotal role with his skillful pace notes. Saldanha's current lead in the 2025 Overall Championship is a testament to their synergy. The rally, held in Lopburi's challenging terrain, attracted drivers from several countries, setting the stage for the upcoming Round 3 at Sa Kaeo in July.

