Left Menu

Saldanha's Stellar Surge: An Indian Rallying Triumph

Indian rally driver Jason Saldanha and co-driver PVS Murthy excelled in the RAAT Rally of Thailand, securing a second-place finish overall and a victory in the RC 2.1 category. Their strategic driving positions Saldanha as a frontrunner in the 2025 international rally season, leading the Overall Championship by 10 points.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lopburi | Updated: 28-05-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 16:22 IST
Saldanha's Stellar Surge: An Indian Rallying Triumph
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Indian rally driver Jason Saldanha, alongside co-driver PVS Murthy, delivered a remarkable performance in the second round of the RAAT Rally of Thailand, finishing overall second and winning the RC 2.1 category. This result solidifies Saldanha's standing as a formidable competitor in the 2025 international rally scene.

In 2023, Saldanha made history as the first Indian to clinch a class title in the Thai rally, and he has continued his ascent in the sport. Behind the wheel of a 1.4-litre turbocharged Suzuki Swift, a 2WD vehicle, Saldanha faced formidable 4WD competitors but excelled with strategic driving and relentless pace, securing a podium finish with a time of 1 hour, 7 minutes and 58 seconds.

Co-driver Murthy, a veteran with 25 years of experience, played a pivotal role with his skillful pace notes. Saldanha's current lead in the 2025 Overall Championship is a testament to their synergy. The rally, held in Lopburi's challenging terrain, attracted drivers from several countries, setting the stage for the upcoming Round 3 at Sa Kaeo in July.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025