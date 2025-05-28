Stars and Surprises at the French Open: Midweek Highlights
Day four at the French Open saw Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen advancing to the third round, and Amanda Anisimova making a swift entry into the next stage. Tennis icons Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz made strong starts, while Iga Swiatek faced Emma Raducanu in anticipated matches despite light rain predictions.
The French Open's fourth day was marked by intense matches and standout performances. Olympic gold medalist Zheng Qinwen faced a tough challenge against Emiliana Arango, claiming a victory with scores of 6-2, 6-3. Meanwhile, Amanda Anisimova dominated Viktorija Golubic in a 6-0, 6-2 win under 55 minutes.
Novak Djokovic's campaign for a 25th Grand Slam title saw an easy start amid controversies around night scheduling. New talent like Carlos Alcaraz and established players such as Iga Swiatek shone despite looming showers. Emma Raducanu also faced off against Swiatek, capturing fans' attention.
The day's lineup included several exciting matches, with Court Philippe-Chatrier and Suzanne-Lenglen hosting top seeds like Aryna Sabalenka and Casper Ruud. Despite minor delays, the tournament successfully kept up the pace, delivering ongoing excitement to tennis enthusiasts worldwide.
