India Dominates Asian Athletics Championship with Spectacular Relay Gold

India's 4x400m mixed relay team showcased a commanding performance to clinch gold at the 26th Asian Athletics Championship. The quartet, comprising Rupal Chaudhary, Santhosh Kumar, Vishal TK, and Subha Venkatesan, completed the race in 3:18.12 seconds, adding to India's impressive medal tally.

Rupal Chaudhary further contributed to the medal haul by winning silver in the women's 400m event. Teammate Subha Venkatesan played a pivotal role in the mixed team that secured gold in the 2023 edition, while decathlete Tejaswin Shankar and triple jumper Praveen Chithravel claimed silver in their respective events.

In the 1500m races, Pooja clinched a silver for India, closely followed by Yoonus Shah, who earned a bronze in the men's event. Despite stiff competition, these performances highlighted India's strong presence on the athletics stage, driven by talented athletes from diverse backgrounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)