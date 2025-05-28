Rain Delays, Triumphs, and Setbacks: French Open Day 4 Highlights
Day 4 of the French Open sees rain delays, with matches getting postponed on outside courts. Notable victories include Jasmine Paolini defeating Ajla Tomljanovic and Lorenzo Musetti advancing by beating Daniel Elahi Galan. Iga Swiatek and Carlos Alcaraz prepare for their matches as the day continues under cloudy skies.
Day four of the French Open at Roland Garros was marred by heavy rain, causing a temporary halt to matches on the outside courts. Players and fans experienced weather-related disruptions, but the tournament continued with notable victories.
Among the highlights was Italian fourth seed Jasmine Paolini's win over Australian Ajla Tomljanovic, securing a score of 6-3, 6-3 to advance to the third round. Similarly, Lorenzo Musetti of Italy defeated Daniel Elahi Galan with a commanding 6-4, 6-0, 6-4 victory.
Despite the weather, anticipation builds for matches featuring top players like Iga Swiatek, who faces Britain's Emma Raducanu. Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka are set to continue their campaigns, promising an exciting conclusion to the day.
