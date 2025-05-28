Left Menu

Casper Ruud Upset by Unseeded Nuno Borges in French Open Shock

Norwegian tennis player Casper Ruud exited the French Open in the second round, defeated by Portugal's Nuno Borges. Despite starting strong, Ruud succumbed to a clay court defeat with Borges clinching victory after Ruud suffered a potential calf injury. Borges advances to face Alexei Popyrin next.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 19:05 IST
In a surprising upset at the French Open, Norway's Casper Ruud, a two-time runner-up, was knocked out in the second round by unseeded Portuguese player Nuno Borges.

After taking the first set 6-2, Ruud appeared poised for success, but Borges, ranked world number 41, staged an impressive comeback by reducing errors and excelling on his serves. Ruud, the seventh seed, struggled to maintain momentum.

With a dominant display, Borges powered through the third set and, despite Ruud's brief medical break for a calf issue, clinched the match decisively. Borges will proceed to compete against Alexei Popyrin, who defeated Alejandro Tabilo of Chile.

(With inputs from agencies.)

