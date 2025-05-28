Casper Ruud Upset by Unseeded Nuno Borges in French Open Shock

In a surprising upset at the French Open, Norway's Casper Ruud, a two-time runner-up, was knocked out in the second round by unseeded Portuguese player Nuno Borges.

After taking the first set 6-2, Ruud appeared poised for success, but Borges, ranked world number 41, staged an impressive comeback by reducing errors and excelling on his serves. Ruud, the seventh seed, struggled to maintain momentum.

With a dominant display, Borges powered through the third set and, despite Ruud's brief medical break for a calf issue, clinched the match decisively. Borges will proceed to compete against Alexei Popyrin, who defeated Alejandro Tabilo of Chile.

(With inputs from agencies.)