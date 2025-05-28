Casper Ruud Upset by Unseeded Nuno Borges in French Open Shock
Norwegian tennis player Casper Ruud exited the French Open in the second round, defeated by Portugal's Nuno Borges. Despite starting strong, Ruud succumbed to a clay court defeat with Borges clinching victory after Ruud suffered a potential calf injury. Borges advances to face Alexei Popyrin next.
In a surprising upset at the French Open, Norway's Casper Ruud, a two-time runner-up, was knocked out in the second round by unseeded Portuguese player Nuno Borges.
After taking the first set 6-2, Ruud appeared poised for success, but Borges, ranked world number 41, staged an impressive comeback by reducing errors and excelling on his serves. Ruud, the seventh seed, struggled to maintain momentum.
With a dominant display, Borges powered through the third set and, despite Ruud's brief medical break for a calf issue, clinched the match decisively. Borges will proceed to compete against Alexei Popyrin, who defeated Alejandro Tabilo of Chile.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Coco Gauff's Clay Court Mastery: Youngest to WTA 1000 Quarter-Finals
Dynamic Sports World: Thrilling Upsets, Bold Moves, and Promising Futures
Thrills and Upsets: Indian Shuttlers Face Mixed Fortunes at Thailand Open 2025
Upsets and Advancements: India's Mixed Fortunes at Bordeaux Challenger
Lorenzo Musetti's Magical Clay Court Season: A Rise to the Top