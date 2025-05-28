Left Menu

Jason Saldanha Shines at RAAT Rally of Thailand, Defies Odds

Indian rally driver Jason Saldanha and his co-driver PVS Murthy achieve a commendable second place at the RAAT Rally of Thailand's second round. Driving a 2WD Suzuki Swift, they outperformed many 4WD competitors, establishing dominance in the 2025 rally season and leading the championship standings.

Jason Saldanha and PVS Murthy in action during RAAT Rally of Thailand (Image: RAAT). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Thailand

In a remarkable display of skill and resilience, Indian rally driver Jason Saldanha and veteran co-driver PVS Murthy secured an impressive second-place finish in the second round of the RAAT Rally of Thailand. Their achievement came in spite of fierce competition from more powerful 4WD vehicles, as they drove the 2WD Suzuki Swift to success.

Saldanha's strategic prowess and unwavering determination shone through as he navigated treacherous conditions, marked by slippery roads due to rain. Clocking a total time of 1 hour, 7 minutes, and 58 seconds, Saldanha's performance not only earned him a place on the podium but also cemented his lead in the 2025 Overall Championship.

The rally, set against the scenic backdrop of Lopburi's Khok Samrong district, drew 30 competitors from Asia. As they await the next round in Sa Kaeo from July 18-20, Saldanha enjoys a 10-point lead over his closest rival, while also dominating the RC 2.1 class standings.

