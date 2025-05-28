Left Menu

Tejaswin Shankar: Breaking Barriers with Decathlon Success

Indian athlete Tejaswin Shankar clinched a silver medal in the decathlon at the Asian Athletics Championship, becoming the first Indian to net two decathlon medals in the competition. He highlighted the emotional rollercoaster faced during the event and drew inspiration from fellow competitor Yuma Maruyama's resilience.

Tejaswin Shankar made history by becoming the first Indian to win two decathlon medals at the Asian Athletics Championship. He secured a silver with a score of 7618 points in Gumi, South Korea, following his previous bronze in 2023. Shankar emphasized the importance of winning over potential regrets.

Reflecting on the competition, Shankar shared that his journey was peppered with emotional highs and lows. He credited his comeback to unprecedented personal bests in shot put and 110m hurdles and was moved by the determination of Yuma Maruyama, who competed through injury.

Shankar described the pressure of meeting expectations amid the constant scrutiny of social media. The challenge, he noted, lies not only in physical endurance but also in managing emotions under pressure. His achievement casts a spotlight on the depth of talent in Indian athletics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

