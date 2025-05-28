Left Menu

Rain, Upsets, and Thrills: Day Four at the French Open

Day four of the French Open saw intense battles and unexpected upsets. Iga Swiatek triumphed over Emma Raducanu, while Carlos Alcaraz overcame a tough second set against Fabian Marozsan. Rain briefly halted proceedings, but play resumed leading to Nuno Borges’ stunning victory against Casper Ruud.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 28-05-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 21:38 IST
Day four of the French Open provided fans with excitement, unexpected twists, and standout performances across all courts. Iga Swiatek, the four-time champion, dominated Emma Raducanu with a commanding 6-1 6-2 victory. The win extended Swiatek's winning streak at the Roland Garros to an impressive 23 matches.

Elsewhere, defending champion Carlos Alcaraz faced a challenging encounter with Fabian Marozsan. Despite experiencing difficulty in the second set, Alcaraz regained his form to win 6-1 4-6 6-1 6-2, securing a spot in the third round and keeping his title defense on track.

Portuguese player Nuno Borges delivered the biggest upset of the day, defeating seventh seed Casper Ruud in four sets. Ruud, a two-time finalist at the French Open, struggled physically and was unable to fend off Borges, ultimately losing 2-6 6-4 6-1 6-0.

