Italian Qualifier Stuns Tsitsipas: Tumultuous Day at French Open

An unexpected twist unfolded at the French Open as Matteo Gigante, an Italian qualifier, defeated former world number three Stefanos Tsitsipas. The victory set up a third-round face-off with American Ben Shelton. This marked Gigante's first triumph over a top-20 player, leaving the tennis world astounded.

Elsewhere, Iga Swiatek showcased her dominance by easily overcoming Emma Raducanu, marching into the third round and extending her winning streak at Roland Garros to 23 matches. The Pole eyes her next challenge against either Sara Bejlek or Jaqueline Cristian.

Amidst rain delays disrupting outside matches, defending champion Carlos Alcaraz managed a comeback after a challenging duel with Fabian Marozsan. In contrast, two-time finalist Casper Ruud suffered an early exit, falling to Nuno Borges in a major upset.

(With inputs from agencies.)