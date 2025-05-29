Super Rugby Playoffs: Race Down to the Wire

The most competitive Super Rugby season in years reaches a thrilling finale this weekend, as three teams vie for the last coveted playoff spot. Among these teams is the defending champion, Auckland Blues, who face fierce competition.

Decisive clashes on Friday night include table leaders Waikato Chiefs visiting Otago Highlanders and the second and third-placed Canterbury Crusaders taking on ACT Brumbies in Canberra. This year, home advantage in the knockouts is crucial, as higher-ranked losers in the first round advance to the semi-finals.

The Brumbies have a shot at clinching the top spot if they defeat the 12-time champion Crusaders and if Chiefs falter against the last-ranked Highlanders. Despite missing key players, the Brumbies' coach, Stephen Larkham, remains optimistic about securing better playoff chances.

(With inputs from agencies.)