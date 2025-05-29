Left Menu

Nepal Premier League: Building a Cricket Legacy in the Himalayas

The Nepal Premier League (NPL) has emerged as a unique Twenty20 cricket league held in the challenging Himalayan terrain. Despite logistical challenges and a modest budget, the league has provided a platform for Nepali cricketers. The NPL aims to carve a niche by harnessing local enthusiasm and natural beauty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 10:04 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 10:04 IST
Nepal Premier League: Building a Cricket Legacy in the Himalayas
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Glamorgan all-rounder Dan Douthwaite ventured into the unfamiliar territory of the Nepal Premier League (NPL) last year, amid uncertainty about playing in the mountainous nation.

Competing in a league held 1,350 meters above sea level, Douthwaite expected challenges but found the experience surprisingly rewarding, particularly when hitting sixes.

The NPL seeks to leverage Nepal's passionate fan base and stunning geography to become a notable tournament, despite financial constraints limiting its ability to attract big international stars.

(With inputs from agencies.)

