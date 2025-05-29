Nepal Premier League: Building a Cricket Legacy in the Himalayas

Glamorgan all-rounder Dan Douthwaite ventured into the unfamiliar territory of the Nepal Premier League (NPL) last year, amid uncertainty about playing in the mountainous nation.

Competing in a league held 1,350 meters above sea level, Douthwaite expected challenges but found the experience surprisingly rewarding, particularly when hitting sixes.

The NPL seeks to leverage Nepal's passionate fan base and stunning geography to become a notable tournament, despite financial constraints limiting its ability to attract big international stars.

(With inputs from agencies.)