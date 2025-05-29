Harry Brook's Captaincy Debut: England Unveils Revamped ODI Squad Against West Indies

In a strategic shake-up, England has revealed their squad for the opening ODI against the West Indies in Birmingham, with Harry Brook set to lead the team for the first time. This match marks a new chapter for the team, significantly changed since their last appearance at the ICC Champions Trophy.

Brook, stepping into the captaincy role from long-serving skipper Jos Buttler, will bat at number four. Meanwhile, Buttler retains his place in the XI but moves down to number five, continuing his dual role as wicketkeeper. In a bold move, Jamie Smith is promoted to open the batting alongside Ben Duckett.

Notable absentees include pacers Jofra Archer and Mark Wood due to injury, with Phil Salt and Liam Livingstone also excluded. Reinforcements come in the form of Jacob Bethell and a fit-again Brydon Carse, while Adil Rashid is set to lead the bowling attack. This series is vital for England as they seek to improve their standings in the ICC ODI rankings and ensure qualification for the 2027 World Cup.

