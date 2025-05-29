BCCI Unveils ODI Series Against Australia Ahead of 2025 World Cup

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) revealed plans for a three-match ODI series against Australia, set to occur in September at Chennai's M. A. Chidambaram Stadium. This announcement comes in anticipation of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, which India will host.

India and Australia last competed in an ODI series in December 2024, where the Australian team dominated with a 3-0 victory. The upcoming tour also involves the Australia Men's 'A' team, scheduled for matches in Lucknow and Kanpur during September and October.

Additionally, South Africa Men's 'A' squad will embark on a comprehensive tour to India, including two multi-day and three limited-overs matches in Bengaluru, starting October through November.

(With inputs from agencies.)