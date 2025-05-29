Left Menu

BCCI Unveils ODI Series Against Australia Ahead of 2025 World Cup

The BCCI has announced a three-match ODI series between India and Australia scheduled for September in Chennai. This series precedes the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 in India. It follows a previous 2024 series in Australia. Additional tours include Australia's Men 'A' and South Africa Men's 'A' teams in India.

Australia captain Alyssa Healy (L) and India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (). (Photo:). Image Credit: ANI
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) revealed plans for a three-match ODI series against Australia, set to occur in September at Chennai's M. A. Chidambaram Stadium. This announcement comes in anticipation of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, which India will host.

India and Australia last competed in an ODI series in December 2024, where the Australian team dominated with a 3-0 victory. The upcoming tour also involves the Australia Men's 'A' team, scheduled for matches in Lucknow and Kanpur during September and October.

Additionally, South Africa Men's 'A' squad will embark on a comprehensive tour to India, including two multi-day and three limited-overs matches in Bengaluru, starting October through November.

(With inputs from agencies.)

