MotoGP Champion Jorge Martin's Bold Move: An Exit from Aprilia

Jorge Martin, MotoGP world champion, has revealed his intention to part ways with Aprilia ahead of the 2026 season. This announcement comes shortly after Aprilia expressed their expectation for Martin to fulfill his two-year contract with them.

Martin's tenure with Aprilia has been riddled with setbacks, including injuries sustained in a pre-season crash which kept him out of the first three rounds. His comeback race in Qatar led to further complications, leaving him unconvinced of Aprilia's competitive potential.

Massimo Rivola, Aprilia's CEO, claimed a recent victory signified the motorcycle's capability. Yet, Martin remains skeptical and is weighing options before the end of the season, eyeing potential seats elsewhere, potentially with Honda, as other teams also struggle.