Olympic Medallist Bajrang Punia Apologizes to Wrestling Coach Naresh Dahiya Amid Defamation Case

Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang Punia has apologized to coach Naresh Dahiya for defaming him during protests against the former WFI chief, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, accused of sexual harassment. Dahiya, cleared of previous accusations, filed a defamation lawsuit against Punia. After court proceedings, Punia issued a public apology.

In a notable turn of events, Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia issued an unconditional apology to wrestling coach Naresh Dahiya, retracting statements made during a heated protest against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The protest, spearheaded by Punia alongside athletes Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik, originally aimed to address allegations of sexual misconduct against Singh.

During a press conference on May 10, 2023, Bajrang controversially accused Dahiya of being a rape accused, thereby drawing legal action. Facing a defamation lawsuit, Punia was called to court, where after four hearings, he was granted bail.

Bajrang's apology on May 17 expressed deep regret for tarnishing Dahiya's reputation and acknowledged the pain caused. Coach Dahiya, who accepted the apology, oversees a training hub for male wrestlers in Delhi, having produced notable athletes like CWG gold medallist Vinod and international competitors Ravindra and Abhishek.

